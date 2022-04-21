Oscar Franklin Smith set to be first Tennessee inmate executed since 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — Tennessee is set this week to execute its first inmate since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Inmate Oscar Franklin Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday for the 1989 killings of his estranged wife and her teenage sons. The execution method is the state’s preferred means.

Smith has been on death row since the 90s. His legal team made numerous attempts to stop the execution, however, a federal judge denied his most recent motion. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday rejected a clemency filing by Smith's attorneys.

His defense team argued that new DNA evidence proves he's innocent, saying the state is "poised to execute an innocent man." They're referring to a new analysis of a palm print on the murder weapon they say no longer points to it belonging to Smith, even though investigators also found gunshot and stab wounds on the victims.

Judge Aleta Trauger said there's no indication the new evidence would have changed Smith's guilty verdict or death sentence, which allowed the execution to go forward.

He has chosen a double bacon cheeseburger, deep-dish apple pie and vanilla bean ice cream as his last meal.

It also puts Tennessee on a divergent path from South Carolina, which is preparing for a rare U.S. firing squad execution that has at least been temporarily delayed in court. South Carolina has been unable to obtain lethal injection drugs for years and the last U.S. firing squad execution was in 2010.