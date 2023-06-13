'Our hearts are shattered': Franklin community remembers teen killed in crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen is being remembered for his infectious and inclusive spirit after he died following a motorcycle crash.

Parker Nugent, 17, died after losing control of his motorcycle Saturday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. His passenger suffered minor injuries. On Caldwell Lane, there's a cross, a helmet and a skateboard at a memorial.

Alexandra Koehn Caldwell Lane memorial

"He just walked in a room, and was so charismatic. Everybody knew he was Parker," Teryl O'Connor said. "This has been the hardest time of our lives. Our hearts are shattered."

O'Connor said Parker and her kids were best friends.

"They all just had fun, and they lived life to the fullest," O'Connor said.

Those who knew him say he was full of life.

"He just made everybody feel loved and made everybody feel special," O'Connor said.

He loved to skateboard and spent a lot of his time at Rocketown. He was also involved in Young Life. In addition, he was an anchor and reporter at his high school's news station. He was passionate about videography and photography.

Parker had plans to go to film school, so his parents have set up a scholarship fund in his memory.

"If you know the Nugents, they have huge hearts, and they want to take this time to honor their son and to pay it forward to some other child that doesn’t have the means to pursue this career that Parker wanted to pursue," O'Connor said.

For now, they're surrounding students with support and focusing on his legacy.

“Parker had a huge heart. He loved everybody, and I think that’s what everybody’s going to take away from that," O'Connor said.

The Nugent Family

Parker Nugent



There will be a candlelight vigil for students Tuesday, and it's open to the public. It starts at 8 p.m. at Centennial High School in Franklin.

A celebration of life for Parker will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Church of the City Franklin. In honor of Parker’s colorful spirit, the Nugent family is asking anyone attending to wear bright colors.