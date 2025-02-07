'Our students are scared': New bill could allow Tennessee schools to reject undocumented children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new immigration bill would allow local school boards to decide whether they want to accept undocumented immigrants as students in their schools. Currently, all students — regardless of their immigration status — can attend public school.

Jazmin Ramirez and Luis Mata share a common experience. In search of a better future, their parents brought them to the United States when they were children. Jazmin was 7-years-old, and Luis was 5.

Thanks to a Supreme Court decision in the '80s that requires public schools to educate all children regardless of their immigration status, they were allowed to attend Tennessee public schools.

"I owe everything to the Tennessee public school system," said Luis. "To my public school teachers who laid that strong foundation for me and hundreds of other students across the state."

They were undocumented students until they became DACA recipients — a 2012 policy allowing hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to live and work without fear of deportation. Both graduated from college.

"You are still paying out-of-state tuition," explained Jazmin. "That means that if you're trying to go to a local college, it's three times the price without any financial aid support."

But now, children like Jazmin and Luis could be denied the right to that same education. The bill, HB0793/SB0836, introduced at the state house on Tuesday, would allow public schools to turn undocumented children away.

The House Republican Caucus said its intent is to challenge a 1982 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that grants undocumented children the right to enroll in public schools.

“We want to focus on legal citizens and U.S. citizens, especially when it comes to our limited dollars in the budget every single year,” said Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, who is the House Majority Leader.

Jazmin notes that because Tennessee doesn’t have a state income tax, immigrants contribute to public taxes through sales and property taxes.

“Our immigrant community, our undocumented community, pays billions of dollars each year in taxes,” said Jazmin.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy reported that undocumented immigrants paid nearly $100 billion in taxes in 2022. They use the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), which allows immigrants without Social Security numbers to legally file tax returns to the IRS.

"The flood of illegal immigrants in our country has put an enormous drain on American tax dollars and resources. Our schools are the first to feel the impact," Lamberth said in a joint statement.

Jazmin adds that children are already missing school because they’re afraid, and this could create more fear.

“Our students are scared,” she said. “Feeling like they don't belong, like they are not loved enough to go to school.”

Lamberth told NewsChannel 5 on Wednesday that he hopes the bill will be challenged in court.

“This is one I would anticipate would go back to the Supreme Court, and I like our chances this time around,” he said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com