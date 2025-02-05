Should school districts be allowed to not enroll undocumented immigrants? Some Tennessee Republicans think so.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For decades, public schools have enrolled any student hoping to get an education. But if a few Tennessee Republican lawmakers get their way, that could change across the country.

"We want to focus on legal citizens, and U.S. citizens, especially when it comes to our limited dollars in the budget every single year," said Rep. William Lamberth, a Portland Republican serving as House Majority Leader.

Lamberth, along with Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixon, have filed a bill that would allow school boards to decide if they'll allow undocumented immigrants to be enrolled in their district or not.

"We’re going to grant them the ability to do that, so they can make the decision on their own for their community on what makes sense on this particular issue," he said.

"I find it really cruel that we’re punishing kids for something they have no say in and I think it’s heartless," said Rep. Gabby Salinas, a Memphis Democrat.

Salinas has an interesting perspective on this topic.

"I immigrated when I was seven to get cancer treatment at St. Jude," she said. "I would imagine what my parents would have to go through in terms of trying to prove citizenship and having to navigate all of this while dealing with a kid that has cancer."

She believes every child, no matter their background, deserves the chance to learn.

"These are people that are already in our communities. These are people that contribute, these are our neighbors. These are people we interact with on a daily basis," said Rep. Salinas, in her first year on Tennessee's Capitol Hill.

Court challenge anticipated

Rep. Salinas also thinks the bill is unconstitutional. Back in the 1980s, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled every child deserves an education, regardless of their immigration status.

Lamberth is hoping the bill will be challenged in court. "This is one I would anticipate would go back to the Supreme Court and I like our chances this time around," he said.

Lamberth believes his bill can become a defining moment for Tennessee. So does Salinas, just in a very different way. "We are people that love our neighbors, we are people that welcome people," she said.

Do districts want this?

We asked Rep. Lamberth if Tennessee school districts are asking for the ability to screen out undocumented immigrants.

Lamberth pointed to a resolution passed by the Rutherford County School Board last month. The resolution called for the federal government to close the southern border, but also pointed to their rapidly growing need for English as a Second Language teachers.

"Rutherford County Schools had 6,214 ESL students which as grown to 8,373 ESL students in the current school year," the resolution reads. "The need for more positions has placed a considerable financial strain on our local revneue, primarily derived from our taxpayers."

The district did not directly request the ability to deny enrollment to undocumented immigrants but did request additional Title III funds from the federal government to keep up with demand.

Lamberth told us that other districts may have interest, but didn't directly list them for us.

