Outages present desperate situation during dangerous cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Electric crews are working to restore power to thousands of homes as temperatures dipped below zero Friday morning.

NES reports that four utility poles were broken or damaged by last night's freezing precipitation and high wind. The wintry conditions damaged other equipment as well, leaving 1,600 without power as of 8 a.m. Friday. Donelson, Goodlettsville, and Inglewood were all affected by the outages.

Outages have been widespread in the area, with Clarskville, Westmoreland, Murfreesboro, Franklin, and areas of Montgomery and Sumner counties all reporting some homes without power.

If you do not have access to a generator you are advised to dress in layers and bundle in blankets to preserve your body's heat. You should also immediately report any outages to your service provider.

If you do have a generator remember to only run it in a well-ventilated area outside the home and away from all windows or doors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Additionally, try to preserve your phone battery for emergency calls.

If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms call 911



exhaustion

uncontrollable shivering

confusion

memory loss

slurred speech

These are all symptoms of hypothermia and you will need immediate medical attention.

