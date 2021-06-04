OUTLOUD Music Festival begins today in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The weekend is finally here, and what's a better way to celebrate than maybe hitting up a music festival? Not only to enjoy some live music, but to celebrate Pride Month, too.

In Nashville, Pride is officially celebrated in September, which is when the OUTLOUD Music Festival typically takes place. However, organizers said they wanted to move it to June so there was an event happening for the LGBT+ community during the national celebration of Pride Month.

Some of the musical acts include Japanese Breakfast, Todrick Hall, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Derrick Barry as Britney Spears and Coco Montrese.

Last year, organizers turned this festival into a drive-in event because of the pandemic. They’re just excited to bring it back this year as an actual full festival, and they're looking forward to seeing the bands back on stage and the crowd out there having fun.

Sam Parker, with OUTLOUD Music Festival, says it’s going to be great to see everyone out and experiencing the festival as one without worrying about social distancing.

“I can only anticipate it's going to be very magical. I can't wait to get back out there and see everyone interacting having fun smiling, watching their favorite bands perform just, you know, out there celebrating, and I can't wait to see that,” said Parker.

This is a two-day festival Friday and Saturday. Tickets are still available.