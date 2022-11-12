Over 80 soldiers greeted by family as they return home from serving in Djibouti

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friends and families were gathered at Smyrna's Volunteer Training Site Friday morning, waiting for their loved ones to arrive.

More than 80 soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard's 268th Military Police Company returned to Smyrna on Veterans Day, after serving overseas for the last 10 months at Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti, Africa.

When the plane finally arrived, there was no shortage of hugs or tears. Family, friends, and fellow service members were able to welcome the soldiers home before a short in-processing.

"Overwhelming joy. [We] haven't seen our boy in 10, 12 months — since January 9th — and it's good to see him home," said Sean and Wanda Braun, welcoming home their son.

"It was the best Christmas present ever," Wanda added.

The commander said the soldiers are focused on the mission when they're away, but they're always longing to get back home to family.

"When we come back from deployment, the number one thing we missed, being away from them, is our families. And so, the families being there waiting for you — nothing better," said Commander John Kinton.

"Modern technology is phenomenal; we video chatted most days and sent him pictures and texted him," said Carley and Madelyn Peterson.

Most of these soldiers who were able to return from this mission are not returning to base, and are now able to get back to normal life, and normal jobs. Many plan to be available for the next mission call.

We thank them for their service.

"I'm proud of him for going and doing what he did, but Momma's gonna miss her boy," Wanda said.

West Tennessee Soldiers returned to their home armory by bus.

