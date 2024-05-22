Overdose surge among homeless individuals prompts Narcan distribution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In response to a rise in overdose incidents, Specialized Investigations Division detectives with MNPD distributed Narcan kits to approximately 40 homeless individuals in the downtown core on Monday. They say this followed a significant increase in overdoses on Sunday and Monday morning, including an incident where eight individuals overdosed, resulting in two deaths. The other six victims were revived with Narcan.

Metro Police say other areas with increased overdoses include Harding Place near I-24 and the Murfreesboro Pike corridor. The most common substance involved is a white rock material sold on the street as crack cocaine, which appears to have a high concentration of fentanyl.

The homeless population has been severely affected by this surge in overdoses, according to police. The department says patrol officers and detectives from the Neighborhood Safety Unit, which investigates drug overdoses and works to identify sources of illicit drugs, are actively warning individuals about this dangerous trend and encouraging the carrying of Narcan.

India Pungarcher, with Open Table Nashville, emphasized the importance of connecting people with resources.

“We’re out in the community trying to connect people with resources, whether that be medication-assisted therapy, a treatment program, or finding a hospital where they can detox,” she said.

Pungarcher noted that while Narcan kits were distributed, more proactive measures are needed.

“We have the tools; we just don’t have them in the quantities we need, and they are still inaccessible for many people,” she said.

Howard Allen of Nashville Homeless Underground commented on the challenges faced by the homeless community.

“Homelessness is a hazard to your health. Sometimes you do things to ease that pain, and sometimes you ease the pain too far, and you have no more pain,” he said.

Allen stressed the importance of access to life-saving medication like Naloxone.

The Metro Public Health Department reported 92 suspected fatal drug overdoses in the first quarter of 2024, with fentanyl being a primary contributor to these deaths. Cocaine and methamphetamine were also frequently detected.

To read the health department's full report, visit this website.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) offers a free and confidential service to help find appropriate drug and alcohol treatment for individuals at risk of overdose. The service is available free of charge, regardless of health insurance status, and assists in determining the appropriate level of care. To make a referral or learn more, individuals can contact CORT at 615-687-1701.