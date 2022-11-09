Oversight committee created to help outline $50 million plan to combat homelessness in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following the passage of the $50 million plan to combat homelessness in Nashville, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman announced the formation of an oversight committee.

Shulman said he wants to make sure the funds are not only properly accounted for, but that it's spent in an efficient thorough way.

“$50 million is a tremendous amount of money to be infused into the system,” Shulman said. “We want to make sure it gets spent in the appropriate ways outlined by the Metro Homeless Impact Division, Metro Social Services, and involved homelessness agencies. We also want to ensure that the money is properly accounted for, and it’s spent in an efficient, but thorough way. We now have a large amount of resources to start addressing major, longstanding homelessness concerns in Nashville – and we need to move on this.”

Six Councilmembers were appointed to the committee, with Councilmember Thom Druffel will be tasked with chairing and convening the group.

The remaining members of the Homeless Oversight Committee include Councilmembers Gloria Hausser, Delishia Porterfield, Courtney Johnston, Burkley Allen, and Erin Evans.