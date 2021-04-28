Watch
Overton High School staff honored for their quick actions during school stabbing

MNPS
John Overton High School staff members honored during a school board meeting. Photo: MNPS
Posted at 11:01 PM, Apr 27, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville School Board and Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle recognized John Overton High School staff members for their fast actions when a student was stabbed at the school last week.

A 14-year-old John Overton High School student was critically injured when he was stabbed by a fellow student last Thursday.

Physical Education teacher Christina Carlson saw the teen needing help while fellow PE teacher John Hopson and history teacher Dashan Buchanan were able to isolate the incident.

Health Science Teacher Beth Wilson was able to render first aid and direct her co-workers on how to care for the student. School Resource Officer Steve Shnitzer was also fundamental in helping with the situation.

The board presented each of them with certificates of exemplary service during the school board meeting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
