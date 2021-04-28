Overton High School staff honored for their quick actions during school stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville School Board and Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle recognized John Overton High School staff members for their fast actions when a student was stabbed at the school last week.

These #TeamMNPS members are heroes. Tonight Director of Schools Adrienne Battle honored @OvertonMNPS staff members who helped save a student’s life last week with their quick, poised, and decisive actions. They represent the very best of MNPS. pic.twitter.com/tlbnG12Lyb — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) April 27, 2021

A 14-year-old John Overton High School student was critically injured when he was stabbed by a fellow student last Thursday.

Physical Education teacher Christina Carlson saw the teen needing help while fellow PE teacher John Hopson and history teacher Dashan Buchanan were able to isolate the incident.

Health Science Teacher Beth Wilson was able to render first aid and direct her co-workers on how to care for the student. School Resource Officer Steve Shnitzer was also fundamental in helping with the situation.

The board presented each of them with certificates of exemplary service during the school board meeting.