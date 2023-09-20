Owner abandons dog near Cheatham Dam and leaves behind note explaining why

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Montgomery County family is on a mission to find a home for a 22-month-old German Shepherd abandoned near the Cheatham Dam.

The big guy's previous owner left behind a note explaining why they couldn't take care of him anymore.

He was discovered by Tonia Neeley and her longtime boyfriend Steve Shamwell.

"When it comes to animals, we’re going to do the right thing," Steve explained.

Their new 4-legged friend came into their lives when Tonia found the dog wandering near Cheatham Dam on a Sunday.

"It’s like a child; he wants his mom or dad or whoever the owner was," she expressed.

After realizing the dog had been left tied to a tree, they took him home for the night.

"The next day we found his backpack and stuff," Tonia revealed.

She said near the belongings, they discovered a handwritten note.

Steve Shamwell read some of the letter.

"It says 'hello, I’m almost 2 years old and love my owner, but he couldn’t get help to place me in a good home, and my owner's roommate was very abusive'," Steve said.

Steve and Tonia went door to door trying to locate the owner, but had no luck.

For the past few days, the family has provided temporary shelter to the dog, naming him Angel, inspired by the note.

"His owner called him an angel, so I figured we'd call him Angel," Tonia said.

Despite already caring for numerous pets, Tonia and Steve hope to secure a permanent home for Angel.

"German Shepherds thrive in open areas; they appreciate ample room to run and have a lot of energy," Steve said.

Until Angel finds his forever home, he remains close to the family. They plan to continue offering love and care, considering themselves his guardian angels.

"He seems to love us. He really does. I’m not saying we may not end up with him," Steve jokingly said.

Experts say owners facing challenges in caring for their pets are encouraged to reach out to local shelters, as help is often available even when shelters are at capacity.

If you're interested in adopting Angel, email Steve at shamwell84@gmail.com.