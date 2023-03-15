Owner of quarry in Ashland City denied permit to rezone land

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — At a meeting, last night the owner of a former rock quarry was denied a permit to rezone some land in Ashland City.

For neighbors, it was a victory as they'd been fighting against the landowner's plans for years.

But Bryan Lewis, the attorney representing Walker Trucking and Excavating, says this is just the beginning.

They're no longer operating a quarry on the land, he says their goal is to clear it to pave way for a housing development.

Since they can't get permits, they're going around the city to file a suit in Chancery Court.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more developments are made.