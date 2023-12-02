Owners voice concerns over Gallatin pet cemetery, claiming it's ill-kept

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Worries about an unkempt pet cemetery are swirling on social media.

While it's closed for new burials, hundreds paid for headstones over the years to mark their pet's memory. Now, dozens on Facebook say Pet Rest Memorial Garden in Gallatin should take better care of the grounds.

Debbie Trisdale said she has had trouble finding eight family cats that were buried in the cemetery for decades.

"It's hard not being able to find them," said Trisdale, who shared the grounds started to look different when ownership changed hands 10 years ago.

Lately, she says the overgrown grass and leaves cover most of the headstones memorializing thousands of dogs and cats.

"Our pets don't matter," she said. "That's the message that was sent to me."

NewsChannel 5 brought pet owners' concerns to the owner, Michael Bartley.

He claims he comes out to the property every day and does general maintenance.

He added that he cuts the grass weekly in the summer, although a former employee used to mow the grass more often.

He also said he plans to clear the fall leaves soon.

He adds if pet owners have concerns, they can call the number associated with his boat storage, on his sign in front of the cemetery, to get help.