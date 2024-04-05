Oz Arts Nashville celebrates 10 years with Anniversary Bash Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oz Arts Nashville is hosting its 10th Anniversary Bash Friday, and getting ready to launch the next decade of 'Brave New Art.'
The non-profit contemporary art and performance center is in West Nashville at 6172 Cockrill Bend Circle.
Tickets start as low as $10.
Oz Arts said the performers are artists who have made the last ten years memorable.
Performers include:
New Dialect
Fable Cry
Shackled Feet Dance
Jenny Littleton
Piper Jones
Johna Jackson
DJ Raiden
Jennifer Whitcomb-Olivia is the night's emcee. People can also see sculptures, artwork, and more at the night's event.
The party gets started at 8 p.m.
