Oz Arts Nashville celebrates 10 years with Anniversary Bash Friday

Oz Arts Nashville is hosting its 10th Anniversary Bash Friday.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Apr 05, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oz Arts Nashville is hosting its 10th Anniversary Bash Friday, and getting ready to launch the next decade of 'Brave New Art.'

The non-profit contemporary art and performance center is in West Nashville at 6172 Cockrill Bend Circle.

Tickets start as low as $10.

Oz Arts said the performers are artists who have made the last ten years memorable.

Performers include:
New Dialect
Fable Cry
Shackled Feet Dance
Jenny Littleton
Piper Jones
Johna Jackson
DJ Raiden

Jennifer Whitcomb-Olivia is the night's emcee. People can also see sculptures, artwork, and more at the night's event.

The party gets started at 8 p.m.


