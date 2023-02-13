P.K. Subban set to be honored at Predators game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Predators are set to honor one former player as his time with the NHL comes to an end.

P.K. Subban spent three seasons with the team and in September of last year he announced he is retiring. He racked up 130 points during 211 regular season games for the Preds.

He is a former defenseman and a three-time NHL All-Star defenseman, but he also did other things in town out of the rink.

For instance, P.K.'s Blueline Buddies program. It gets kids together with law enforcement. During home games he brings one of MNPD's members and a "Big" and "Little" from Big Brothers Big Sisters.

He will be a part of a variety of events throughout Monday ahead of the game.

If you are one of the first 7,600 fans that attend the game Monday, you will get a P.K. Subban poster.

