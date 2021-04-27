Package of teddy bear, candy sent to FBI office leads to arrest of technician on child porn charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An FBI electronics technician was arrested and charged on child porn charges after an investigation showed he allegedly exchanged sexually explicit images and videos with a 14-year-old.

Justin D. Carroll, 38, of Antioch, was arrested by FBI agents Tuesday morning when he arrived to work at the Nashville FBI office.

Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee and Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Douglas Korneski released the announcement Tues. afternoon in a press release.

The investigation began in March when a package was sent to the Nashville FBI Office. It was addressed to the building with no indicated recipient on the label and had a Rhode Island return address.

FBI bomb technicians responded to the package because of "the nature of the package." But once opened, they found a teddy bear and candies inside.

Carroll was linked to the package when he was identified as the user of an email address that was connected to the facilitation and exchange of sexually explicit images and videos between Carroll and a 14-year-old female in Rhode Island, according to the criminal complaint.

“I commend the leadership of the FBI for their quick and decisive action in this matter,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stewart said in the release. “Once the suspect was identified as an FBI support employee, agents took swift action to prevent the continued victimization of this child and others. We will continue to work vigorously with our FBI partners to hold this individual accountable.”

“Once the FBI became aware of the alleged crime, an investigation was immediately initiated and investigated with all expediency, which culminated in today’s arrest,” stated SAC Korneski in the press release. “Anyone who commits a federal crime should know that the FBI will investigate to the fullest extent allowable by law, particularly when they are one of our employees.”