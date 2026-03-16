Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
20  WX Alerts 7  Closings/Delays
News

Actions

Pancho and Lefty’s Cantina closing up shop at both locations

309141669_1480817149087421_881971476374028409_n.jpg
Pancho &amp; Leftys
309141669_1480817149087421_881971476374028409_n.jpg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina is closing up shop at both of their locations.

Their Sylvan Park location will close on March 16th and their Melrose location will remain open for a few more weeks before closing for good.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Tenn. mom invites son's organ recipients to do his favorite activity, dance

Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.

Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.

Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.

- Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.