Parents blown away by massive giveaway put together by Mother to Mother

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No matter how old, there are kids who always need something.

On Thursday, there was a massive giveaway so parents could stock up without breaking the bank.

Mother to Mother hosted the day of giving. More than 500 families took home brand-new clothes, car seats and toys for their kids.

Parents told us they were blown away.

"I was hoping they had they had the formula [warmer]," said Yariela Lopez. "That's like $100 dollars. I was so glad. We don't have that much money to waste at Walmart, so thank God they had it, and I'm so happy and glad I'm going home with it."

Lopez has a 5, 4, 2 and 11-month-old in her family. She said sometimes it's hard to spend their hard-earned money on things the kids won't use for long.

"You will need it for like three months and then after those three months, you're like I don't need it no more. So that's why it's so hard for some people who are low-income try to buy them," Lopez said.

The founder of Mother to Mother says it's a joy to provide free essentials to Middle Tennessee families.

"With costs going up and people's incomes not rising in proportion. If we can fill that gap so they can pay their power bill and rent and not stress, it's so worth it," said Janie Busbee of Mother to Mother.

Amazon and Baby 2 Baby also donated supplies including 81,000 diapers and more than 150,000 baby wipes.

Mother to Mother told us the work isn't over for them. They were packing up and hitting the road. They'll do something similar Friday in Roane County in East Tennessee.

You can help Mother To Mother offer more of these events by organizing a collection drive. Just call 615-540-7000 if you're interested.