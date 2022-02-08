Parents encouraged to learn about online security on Safer Internet Day

February 8 is "Safer Internet Day" — a day dedicated to raising awareness on how to make the internet better for everyone.

Since social media has become such a huge part of children's lives, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force wants parents to use the day to educate themselves on what’s happening online.

Research shows most children get a social media account around 10 or 11 years old.

Experts said it’s a good idea to set rules for children when they’re online.

In the 24 years since the inception of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, nearly 90,000 people have been arrested because of the complaints reviewed.

They say one of the best tools to prevent internet crimes against children is education through the development and delivery of public awareness and prevention programs.

The United States Department of Justice thinks parents should stay involved in their children's digital world, know the apps they use, use parental controls where possible, and block and report people who make them feel uncomfortable.

Kids should talk with a trusted adult so they understand online risks, only chat with people they know, ensure their online accounts are private, block people they don’t know or trust, and trust their instinct—if something makes them feel uncomfortable, tell a trusted adult about it.

Kids and parents should stay alert because people aren’t always who they seem in online environments where identity is easy to fake.

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education says parents should also respect age ratings of content and social media. For more resources on how to protect your child while on the internet, visit the task force's website.