Parents say brothers left home to make DoorDash deliveries. Then gunmen approached their car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For Alicia Santos Jimenez’s two sons, going out together to make DoorDash deliveries had become routine.

Her 22-year-old son, John, had been delivering food through DoorDash for more than a year, she said, often bringing his 14-year-old brother, Alan, along.

Last Thursday night was supposed to be another one of those nights.

“He told us, ‘Mom, Dad, I’m going out to do DoorDash,’ because he delivered food,” Santos Jimenez said.

But this time, the brothers wouldn’t make it home together.

Police say the brothers were inside a black Infiniti sedan in the parking lot of Birchstone Village Apartments on North Dupont Avenue around 7:45 p.m. when a man approached their vehicle and began shooting.

Moments later, police say two more men approached the Infiniti, and one of them also opened fire.

The car backed out of the parking space and crashed into a nearby fence before all three suspects fled on foot, according to police.

John was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

Alan was taken to Vanderbilt Pediatric Hospital after being shot in the head. His mother says he is now awake and recovering.

“He was a young man who was just starting to live,” Santos Jimenez said. “My son had his whole life ahead of him, and they took it away.”

Now, Santos Jimenez is navigating a pain few parents can imagine: mourning one son while trying to remain strong for another.

“I’m trying to be strong for my other son,” she said. “I don’t want him to see me like this because he’s recovering right now, and I want him to be okay.”

John was just weeks away from turning 23.

His mother remembers him as a hardworking young man who was humble and, above all, loving toward her.

“My son was simple, humble and loving,” Santos Jimenez said. “He was very affectionate with me.”

She said John had also recently gotten the black Infiniti he was driving that night. He had only had the car for about a week.

Now, his mother is using her voice in hopes that her son’s case is solved and what happened to him is not forgotten.

“I want people to know what happened because, more than anything, I want justice for my son,” Santos Jimenez said. “I don’t want this to be left like this, because sometimes cases are left as though nothing ever happened. That’s what I’m asking for: justice for my son.”

Homicide Unit detectives say they are pursuing strong leads as they work to identify and locate the three suspects.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

A GoFundMe has also been established to help the family.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com