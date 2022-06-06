Parents scared, angry about gun violence in schools, according to national poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parents of school-aged children are feeling stressed, scared, and angry over school shootings.

According to a recent CBS poll, 35% of parents report being very concerned and 37% report being somewhat concert about the possibility of gun violence at their child's school. The poll included more than 2,000 U.S. adults and was weighted according to gender, age, race, and education.

It found that since the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting, many parents have talked to their children about gun violence and have been discussing ways with lawmakers to keep children safe.

The CBS poll found parents favor active policies in their schools to try to mitigate the risk of school shootings.

A large majority favored having armed security guards or police in the schools, as well as practicing lockdowns and active shooter drills for students and staff.

More than half of parents also favor allowing teachers and school officials to carry guns with different outlooks depending on their political party.

Many schools do already practice active shooter drills around Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.