Tennessee parents scrambling due to formula recall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Popular baby formulas may have contributed to two infant deaths and several hospitalizations, according to federal officials.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the formula might be contaminated with bacteria or salmonella.

The first recall includes powdered Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare that was manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan. The second recall includes Similac PM 60/40 Lot #27032K80 for the can and Lot #27032K800 for the case.

The powdered baby formula recall by Abbott Nutrition has some parents panicking.

"That is terrifying to know what you’re feeding your baby could possibly kill them." Nashvillian Brittany Garton said. “We actually had one of our cans was almost empty and it was part of the recall, and I was like, oh no is my baby going to get sick? Is she going to be okay? Thankfully, she’s doing fine."

Garton was scrambling to find formula not in the recall.

"It’s pretty disheartening, it’s pretty scary actually because there will be nothing on the shelves,” Garton said. “Like it will be completely empty."

Rock Island resident Danyalle McMinn is in the same boat. After giving birth, she couldn't breastfeed. Now, she fears the formula made her baby sick.

"He did start spitting up a whole lot there at the very end when I was using that last can that I had, and then one night actually he had spit up kind of come out of his nose and his mouth and acted like he couldn’t breathe," McMinn said. "I actually had a friend here with me that night. My husband is in a band and he was playing a show in Nashville. She was here with me that night and it scared both of us to death, and then after this came out, she messaged me and was like do you think that might be what it was?"

She ended up ordering from an organic formula subscription service called Bobbie. They've seen an 80% increase in business due to the formula shortage that was exacerbated by the recalls.

"I feel like his spitting up has eased up, and I’m very happy," McMinn said.

For more information on the recall go here.

You can return the recalled formula to the store, or ship it to Abbott industries for a reimbursement. Check lot number here.