Parents seek public's help after 22-year-old son found shot to death on I-24

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A Rutherford County family is asking for the public’s help to find out what happened to their 22-year-old son, who was found shot to death in his car near Interstate 24 and Waldron Road.

Noah Taylor’s parents are living with the pain of heartache after their son was killed Saturday morning while driving to work.

“He was going to have doors open up for him that he’s never going to have a chance to go through,” Noah’s mother, Katrina Leonard, said.

The 22-year-old was preparing for the next big chapter in his life, with plans to start his own business.

“He was good at talking and communicating with me about what he needed and how I could help him, and that he loved me too. And he was thankful for me,” Leonard said.

Taylor was a young man recently baptized, dedicating his life to faith.

“One day, he was this man. The next day, he was this man. His outlook on life, his personality, his presence changed,” Noah’s father, Scot Taylor said.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office believes Noah was shot and killed while driving to work on I-24 near Waldron Road Saturday morning.

His parents are desperate to find out who’s responsible and are counting on the public to come forward with information.

“Dash cam video between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. near Waldron Road and Old Hickory Boulevard, please reach out to Detective Burnett,” Leonard said. “Whether you think it’s meaningful or not, let them decide that. Please let them decide that, because you never know.”

Taylor’s parents are determined to fight for answers as they grieve their son.

“Noah, we’re going to do everything we can to have justice for you. No one deserves what he went through. No one deserves to be shot on the interstate going down a road on his way to work,” Scot Taylor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective on the case at 615-904-3052. A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered, and a GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Detectives hope drivers may have video from 7 to 8 a.m. Saturday,y along that section of I-24 between Interstate 840 and the Bell Road exit.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.