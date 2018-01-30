Tennessee Parents Warned About Cyber Predator Contacting Kids

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for parents about a cyber predator who is targeting young girls on social media.

Investigators said the man has contacted several children within the county. The messages sent to the girls are described by the sheriff's office as crude, sexual, and threatening. The person has also sent lewd photos, investigators said.

The sheriff's office has encouraged parents to pay close attention to their child's cell phone. Investigators recommended, if possible, that parents suspend their child's use of social media until the man is caught.

Making the case even more frustrating for investigators, the man has posted to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

In one post he said, "I like girls only, my favorite ages are 12, 13, and 14, plus I could like younger/older girls, too." The post goes on to say, "The girls who I want to kidnap they study in Coffee County Middle School and they are in eighth grade." The man goes on to name two girls whom he claims attend the school.

At this point, investigators were unclear whether the man actually lives in Tennessee.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office asked any parents who have concerns to call Investigator Kelly Smith at (931) 570-4425.

