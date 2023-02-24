Parking at Geodis Park is already tricky. Here's why it may get worse this Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last season, it didn't take long for it to become apparent that parking at Geodis Park was going to be a persistent problem.

"It’s a bit of walk but you would expect that," David Smith, a season ticket holder, told us back in 2022.

If some snarky social media posts are any indication, it may get even worse for this weekend's season opener. On a normal game day, you can usually find some parking around the Nashville Fairgrounds area, but those spots are closed off for the monthly Nashville Flea Market.

"Right, it’s not great," said Krista Firkins, a Nashville Soccer Club season ticket holder.

Firkins usually tries to walk to NSC games when that's a possibility.

"It’s definitely a lot easier when the weather is nice, but it just kind of feels like an incredible journey to get there sometimes," she said.

But she also utilizes another option, thanks to her employer Diskin Cider. "It’s just nice to be able to offer people a spot to meet up with their friends ahead of time and not be stressed about parking," said Firkins, who also serves as marketing director for Diskin. "We have a shuttle going over to the stadium so that people can park in the neighborhood over here, take our shuttle there, and maybe walk back or get a ride back over to this side of town."

Just be advised, with constant construction in the Wedgewood-Houston area, parking can also be about harrowing.

"We definitely recommend ride share as much as possible, get here early, our pre-game starts two hours before the game but we open at noon, so you can start drinking at noon," said Firkins.

No matter what mode of transportation you take, Firkins suggests giving yourself plenty of time for this persistent problem.

"You’ve got to plan it out a little bit," she said.

Nashville SC has a list of alternative transportation options listed here.