Part of I-840 closed after excavator hits bridge

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are responding to a traffic incident on I-840 East from Carters Creek Pike to Columbia Avenue.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office posted an update about an excavator hitting a bridge at the Sedberry overpass and Columbia Pike.
Traffic Alert: Road Closure— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) April 16, 2024
I-840 East from Carters Creek Pike to Columbia Avenue will be closed for at least the next several hours due to damage of a bridge at the Sedberry overpass and Columbia Pike. We will update as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/mPQrRuLg23
Traffic delays are expected for an extended period of time as a portion of the area is closed.
No further information is available at this time.
Carrie recommends:
"This story by Jason Lamb and photojournalist Catherine Steward left me speechless – its beauty is simply felt. You will be moved by this one, trust me."
-Carrie Sharp