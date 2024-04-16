Watch Now
Part of I-840 closed after excavator hits bridge

Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 12:44:45-04

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are responding to a traffic incident on I-840 East from Carters Creek Pike to Columbia Avenue.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office posted an update about an excavator hitting a bridge at the Sedberry overpass and Columbia Pike.

Traffic delays are expected for an extended period of time as a portion of the area is closed.

No further information is available at this time.


