Part of I-840 closed after excavator hits bridge

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are responding to a traffic incident on I-840 East from Carters Creek Pike to Columbia Avenue.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office posted an update about an excavator hitting a bridge at the Sedberry overpass and Columbia Pike.

Traffic Alert: Road Closure



I-840 East from Carters Creek Pike to Columbia Avenue will be closed for at least the next several hours due to damage of a bridge at the Sedberry overpass and Columbia Pike. We will update as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/mPQrRuLg23 — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) April 16, 2024

Traffic delays are expected for an extended period of time as a portion of the area is closed.

No further information is available at this time.