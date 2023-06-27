Partners In Care Program transforming policing with Mental Health support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A program that unites Metro Nashville Police officers and behavioral health clinicians with Mental Health Cooperative has emerged as a remarkable success story in the community.

The Partners in Care program launched two years ago and has placed a significant emphasis on mental health.

"Out of the 3,400 crisis calls received since its inception, only 4 percent have led to arrests. This achievement is largely due to the presence of mental health experts who skillfully deescalate tense situations," MNPD Officer of Alternative Policing Strategies Lt. Michael Gooch, said. "We're never going to be able to arrest our way out of problems, regardless of if it's mental health or not. The goal is to be able to get people the help they need when they need it."

The program is currently operating in the North, Hermitage, Central, South and Midtown Hills precincts, with plans to expand its reach citywide.

Working in tandem, officers and clinicians operate on ten-hour shifts, responding to mental health crisis calls throughout the week during both day and night. By directly addressing the needs of individuals experiencing mental health crises, the program significantly reduces response times and therefore provides timely assistance to those in distress, according to Clinician Malvina "Vee" Dye.

"We're not out to harm them; we just want their lives to be better," Dye said.

Lt. Michael Gooch said the program strives to shift the focus from arrest-oriented responses to comprehensive care for individuals in crisis. Previously, law enforcement officers had to call the mental health co-op and wait for their arrival at the scene. However, the Partners in Care program minimizes these delays, ensuring prompt access to professional support and intervention.

One of the successful partnerships within the program is between Mental Health Cooperative Clinician Malvina Dye and Metro Nashville Police Officer Roy Sain.

The duo, who share the same age, have developed a strong working relationship aided by Dye's prior experience as a police officer.

"When somebody is trained as much as she is, it's much easier for her to spot all of that, dig and ask real simple questions," Sain said.

Their collaboration involves jointly responding to scenes where individuals may be experiencing behavioral health crises, including suicidal thoughts or disorderly conduct.

Dye emphasizes that many people suffering from mental health crises are not in a position to be incarcerated.

"With the clinical on call, they can immediately access their information by calling the mobile crisis and mental health co-op and get the information they need to make that assessment," Gooch explained.

During the Covenant shooting, MHC clinicians aided with critical reunification efforts by connecting students with their families, highlighting the important role PIC plays in crisis situations. In the days and weeks following, MHC worked with those affected by the tragedy to provide individual mental health services and support.