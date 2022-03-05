Party bus owners say regulations amid summer weather pose a safety risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Much like the 'Batman Building,' party buses, have become a staple in Nashville.

But as the weather gets warmer, frustrations have reached a boiling point for Patrick Kludac, the co-owner of Upstage Party Bus.

"You're really kicking a family in the teeth right now is what it comes down to when you go ahead and put these kinds of restrictions when there is nothing, nothing that was never not safe about our bus," Kludac said.

He said the restrictions that went into effect last year in the winter are now posing a safety risk with 70 degree weather.

"It's not safe for my driver. It's not safe for my bartender and DJ. It is not fun for the people that are inside," he said

Kludac said having to be completely enclosed means heat gets trapped inside making it feel like 90 degrees.

Some passengers are taking notice.

"It is so warm in there but I mean we're having fun it would be nice if the roof was able to be removed because man I can tell you if you get a bunch of people in there you would be sweating huge, tourist Joely Beck said.

Kludac has already lost customers.

"My 1:30 trip they got on they were completely excited, they were ready to have a good time they got on and right from the beginning they were just like it is way too hot in here and I had to refund them," he said.

He said he's done everything he can to make it cooler, spending thousands of dollars on fans, but even that hasn't worked.

"We installed these 6 fans and that AC unit back there and still it's warm in here," Kludak said.

Now he's pleading and calling on council members to make some changes soon.

"Let's go ahead and do what is right from a health perspective and get back to being Nashville," he said.

