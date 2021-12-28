Passenger facing federal charges after attacking crew of flight to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Lebanon woman is facing federal charges after she attacked a crew on a flight headed to Nashville, according to United States attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, Mark Wildasin.

Amanda Henry was arrested in Nashville on November 27, 2021.

Henry was a passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She appeared to be intoxicated and became disruptive.

Passengers next to Henry asked to be moved; however, Henry was next to an emergency exit. In the interest of safety for everyone on the plane, attendants decided to move Henry to another seat.

When she was requested to move, Henry refused, grabbed her carry-on bag and ran toward the front of the plane, screaming, "I'm getting off this plane."

Another attendant blocked Henry from reaching the main cabin door, attempting to restrain her. Henry then kicked and hit the flight attendant. She also attacked the other attendant who helped to try to restrain her.

When the attendants were able to restrain Henry, a passenger - an off-duty firefighter - helped by sitting with Henry and keeping her calm for the rest of the flight.

When the plane landed at Nashville International Airport, Henry was arrested by airport police and charged with public intoxication.

Henry will appear before a U.S. magistrate judge Tuesday. The case was investigated by the FBI.