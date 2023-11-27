Passengers are feeling forced to ditch their rides to get to Nashville airport on time. Where's the relief?

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some of the busiest travel days of the year are behind us, but the traffic around BNA is here to stay.

Over the holiday weekend, people were getting out of cars and walking on the interstate to make their flights. And this isn't the first time that's happened.

In the video above, see passengers bailing the backups and rolling their luggage along the interstate.

"To have that many people walking, and just the fact that people don't expect the traffic to come to a halt that far out. We've kind of gotten lucky there haven't been any serious accidents or injuries related to this," said Russ Bradford, council member for the neighborhood that surrounds the airport.

For the most part, the traffic stems from the ongoing projects at the airport that started back in 2017. The construction isn't expected to wrap up until 2028. It includes major work on Donelson Pike. There, crews are working around the clock to shift Donelson Pike east to allow the airport to double its current loop: from one mile long to two, and from three lanes to six.

The construction on Donelson Pike required the airport to move waiting areas next to the terminal to a lot three miles away. While it's used by some people, most people just circle the airport.

"We've got to get TDOT involved, whether it's having them getting on to the airport about this or maybe TDOT and Highway Patrol needs to get out there when it gets this busy, and do special signage or have officers out there to help with the flow of traffic. Something has to be done to make this better for the next 4 years," Bradford said.

Most law enforcement agencies have limited resources. But Metro Police said if the airport requested their presence during a busy travel time, they'd do their best to help with traffic enforcement.

People wjth a concern about the situation can send an email to TDOT.Comments@TN.gov.

We reached out to BNA and received the following statement.