Pastor describes scene inside reunification center following The Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the tragedy unfolded outside Woodmont Baptist Church, parents from The Covenant School found sanctuary inside the church.

"The word itself comes from the Latin 'sanct' is 'sacred'," said senior pastor Nathan Parker. He went on to say, "but it's also a place of refuge."

Parents filled the pews, waiting anxiously to reunite with their children.

"You read about these things happening in other places and, you know, you always hear 'you never expect it to happen here' and it did," Parker said.

Parker learned the news on Twitter that his church would serve as the reunification center. Seconds later, parents arrived.

"And I said 'let's get our name tags on and let's go outside'," he said.

As the day progressed counselors, clergy and first responders joined families inside the sanctuary offering food, water and mental health resources.

"I've always prayed that this sanctuary would be a beacon of hope," said Parker.

One by one, children were returned to their families until these pews of the sanctuary were left empty.

"Jesus talks about the church being a city on a hill and a place that people can look to for refuge and if Woodmont and other churches around here can be that for our community then we'll have accomplished God's mission for our church," Parker said.

As the hurting community heals, Parker hopes his church on a hill will be remembered not for the tragedy that happened outside, but for the sacred place of refuge that protected families inside.