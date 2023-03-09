Pastors, advocacy groups share concerns about Tennessee's proposed loosened gun legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pastors and advocacy groups are sharing concerns about proposed legislation that would loosen gun laws, arguing that it would only increase gun violence.

There is a number of similar bills that were discussed among state lawmakers this week, including lowering the age limit to carry to 18.

Another bill would allow concealed firearm carry permits to include all guns, not just handguns.

Religious leaders like Rev. Rick Roberts, pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church, argue these laws go against Christian beliefs to protect people.

"How is it that we don't trust 18- to 20-year-olds with alcohol, but it would be OK to allow them to carry a semi-automatic rifle anywhere? Or even into their dorm room?" asked Rev. Roberts.

Kellie Hoffman with Moms Demand Action also spoke out against the legislation, saying that her sister died when her ex-boyfriend shot her and others in a mass shooting.

"I did not want to come today. I've been really pissed off at Tennessee this week, to be honest," said Hoffman. "But I believe they want me to stay home and feel that way. And that my sister is just a number. But she's not, and I'll keep coming back until they do something."

She said common sense gun laws could have saved her sister's life, but now she is working to save others' lives by pushing against this proposed legislation.