Patients are cautiously optimistic about an agreement to transfer embryos from fertility clinic that closed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Fertility patients are cautiously optimistic about this week's court hearing for the Center for Reproductive Health in Nashville.

On Wednesday, August 14, a judge is set to consider the agreement between the Tennessee Attorney General's office and Tennessee Fertility Institute finalized by a court-appointed receiver. It would authorize the transfer of all cryogenically preserved genetic material currently stored at the Center for Reproductive Health. It would be transported to Tennessee Fertility Institute. Then, by September 11, a review and audit is supposed to happen.

Hundreds of people were being seen at the fertility clinic when it closed without warning in early April.

Patients like Mary Schacher were expecting an embryo transfer at the end of April.

"We didn't get the justice of a true experience of going through IVF and getting the proper care we needed," said Mary Schacher.

For the Schachers, they cannot afford to move on at their new fertility clinic without the embryos stored at the Center for Reproductive Health.

"Both us and the clinic we're kind of at a standstill," said Cade Schacher. "Great, we're all ready to move forward, but we still need the court to approve the transfer."

Patients tell us they long for more communication and empathy. A few memos to patients have been posted online. Many patients have told us they turn to NewsChannel 5 for context and details.

"In some sense, I feel for them in that [the receiver] probably had a bigger challenge than what they initially thought, but then again it just goes back to there's no communication," Cade Schacher said.

Under the proposed agreement, there's no accommodation made for families who did not pick Tennessee Fertility Institute as their new clinic. The state wants everything in storage moved together.

This means that Schachers' embryos will have to move twice.

Mary Schacher believes there has to be a less risky option.

"Being the woman who was supposed to have a transfer the following week after the doors closed, you know where my embryos are. They are probably at the top somewhere," Mary Schacher said.

If she had the time and money, she would start all over.

"If I had $30,000 today I would 100% do another round. And I swore I wouldn't after two rounds of IVF... because that's the worst time of your life with the hormones, injections, bruising, weight gain, everything about it is horrible," Mary Schacher said.

How we got here

Reporter Hannah McDonald first started writing on this when patients shared with her their fertility clinic shut down with no warning.

The staff received a letter reading in part" "Unforeseen circumstances have led to a financial deficit. Regrettably, you will not receive your paychecks tomorrow."

From there, the floodgates opened with stories from women and their experiences at the clinic. As we searched for answers, the Tennessee Attorney General and the Metro Nashville Police Department opened investigations.

On top of that, we learned that one of the providers at the clinic, Farere Dyer, didn't have licensing through Tennessee. He wasn't licensed to perform procedures, including intrauterine insemination or in vitro fertilization procedures. Each of the procedures helps women get pregnant.

Did this affect you?

If you were a patient or employee at the Center for Reproductive Health, investigators want to talk with you. They do ask that you contact all three agencies.

The Metro Nashville Police Department has created a special email box where people can file complaints and share information about possible criminal activity involving the Center for Reproductive Health.

That email address is CRHcomplaint@nashville.gov. Those emails will go directly to the Special Victims Division of the police department.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti sued Dr. Vasquez and the Center for Reproductive Health under the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, seeking immediate relief to patients caused by Dr. Vasquez’s unexpected suspension of patient care and the sudden closure of his clinic. To file a complaint, you can complete a complaint form here or you can call (615) 741-4737 or toll-free inside Tennessee at 1-(800)-342-8385.

If you can help patients who are caught in the middle, I want to hear from you. Reach out to hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com