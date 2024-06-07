Patients of closed Nashville fertility clinic reassured that frozen specimens will be safely stored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Good news was shared as NewsChannel 5 continues to follow the story of a Nashville fertility clinic that abruptly shut down, putting patients and their genetic material in limbo during a time when they want to start a family.

The Receiver is working to get the material to new maintenance and long-term storage by the end of this month.

This is news that will be a relief to hear for hundreds of patients who suddenly did not know what would happen to their embryos after the Center for Reproductive Health closed abruptly in April.

Since then, the Attorney General got involved and sued the director of the clinic.

A Receiver was appointed to step-in and make sure the frozen genetic material is safely stored and transferred to the clinics that have stepped up to help patients left without care.

The Receiver sent a memo to patients letting them know that long-term storage is on the horizon. The memo said as of June 3, all patients' requests for medical records and genetic material transfer have been acknowledged.

Anyone who has not submitted a request yet is asked to email one to CRHRecords@crhnashville.com with their full name, date of birth, contact information for the recipient of records, and details of request.

In the meantime, the Receiver has also filed paperwork contesting the bankruptcy the CRH filed for.

In the middle of this legal drama, at least there's good news for patients to begin moving forward soon.