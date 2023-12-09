Pawster Nashville asks you to temporarily take in a pet this holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fostering a dog or cat for the holidays can mean a family won't lose their beloved pet.

That's why one Nashville organization is asking to you to consider taking in a fluffy friend this December.

Pawster Nashville finds temporary homes for pets when their owners are in a crisis, like in a domestic violence situation, rehab, or are experiencing homelessness.

"The goal is to keep the families together, so you're not going to be stuck with a pet forever," explained Taryn Hibbitt, a former foster for Pawster.

"Those are typically the hardest times in people's lives, and when they're faced with a situation where they don't know what to do with their pet, or they have to choose between taking care of their pet and getting the help they need, that's where we step in."

With over 300 requests for a foster this year alone, and with winter setting in, Pawster is hoping you will give a family the greatest gift.

"The dog shelters are full, and a lot of homeless shelters do not allow pets," added Taryn.

A spokesperson with Pawster Nashville said they have only been able to help half the pets that need a home.

If you want to get involved, you can learn more about fostering or volunteering here.