Pay to skip traffic: Tennessee picks company to build I-24 choice lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has selected Drive-TN to build and operate new optional express lanes along Interstate 24 between Nashville and Murfreesboro in what could be the state's largest infrastructure project ever.

The state Transportation Modernization Board chose Drive-TN on Wednesday. The company is offering nearly $24.8 billion in concession value to the state while privately funding 100% of the $9.2 billion construction costs, hoping to recoup its investment through fees.

"What we're discussing today will be America's largest and most valuable interstate choice lane project in the country," Gov. Bill Lee said.

Drive-TN is a consortium that includes Cintra, Transurban, Tikehau Star/Infra/Capital, Ferrovial, Webber, and AECOM. The partnership was selected through a competitive procurement process and represents America's largest public-private partnership concession for an interstate Choice Lanes project.

The project will add 2 optional lanes in each direction along 26 miles of I-24. Drivers will have the choice to pay a fee to use the travel lanes and avoid traffic. The company will use dynamic pricing, meaning toll costs will fluctuate based on demand. Existing general-purpose lanes will remain free, and the project is designed to improve traffic flow in those lanes as well by moving some vehicles to the new Choice Lanes.

"They're a consortium of a lot of different types of firms, obviously construction, but financing, engineering, legal teams," TDOT Commissioner Will Reid said.

Reid also pointed to Drive-TN's track record with similar projects.

"The Drive-TN team has a lot of experience in the US with these types of facilities. The latest one that I can recall that they have done, which I've actually toured, is the I-66 Managed Lane Project in Northern Virginia, just outside of DC," Reid said.

That project drew scrutiny from State Rep. John Ray Clemens, who warned the toll lanes could burden working families.

"The commissioner gave the example of I-66 in Virginia. That's one of the most expensive toll lanes in the country that this company is running. They pay up to 475 a mile to drive on that at peak times. You know, up to $40 just to drive five to ten miles," Clemens said.

South Nashville neighbors also voiced concerns about homes and businesses facing demolition during construction.

"I live in Glencliff, and we are an affected community. We're losing 25 or 30 homes. We'll have a lot of construction. Our community will see elevated highways going through our neighborhoods. And there's a great deal of anxiety and fear about that," Allen Dyer said.

TDOT says Drive-TN's proposal actually reduces overall community impacts compared to original plans. Drive-TN's Bell Road design preserves the new Pan-Asia Supermarket and Glencliff's Noble Place townhomes. The proposal also eliminates the need to rebuild the Hickory Hollow Parkway Bridge and includes commitments for park-and-ride facilities and future transit integration.

The project represents a significant component of Lee's Transportation Modernization Act passed in 2023. Lee also signed Executive Order 114 establishing the Tennessee Strategic Transportation Accountability Council to provide oversight of public-private partnership revenues.

The $24.8 billion concession value may be leveraged to fund additional transportation infrastructure projects across Tennessee's busiest corridors.

The Transportation Modernization Board also authorized development of 3 potential future expansions: a Northern Enhancement extending Choice Lanes through Downtown Nashville, an Eastern Enhancement along I-40 past Nashville International Airport, and a Southern Enhancement through Murfreesboro along I-840.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027 after financial close and take about eight years to complete, though some sections may open before full completion.

TDOT will host public meetings Sept. 8 at the Nashville Public Library Pruitt Branch and Sept. 9 at the Smyrna Event Center, both from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., to answer questions and address concerns.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com