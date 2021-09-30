NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new partnership between Vanderbilt University and Metro Nashville Public Schools will focus on connecting students to what they need based on their individual needs.

It's called the Nashville Partnership for Educational Equity Research, or PEER. While it's not the first time MNPS and Vanderbilt have worked together, leaders say this project will be unique.

"So it's not the research field coming and saying, 'hey want to do a study on this, don't you want to participate?' It's us saying, 'hey let's develop research agenda together that will benefit our students and we'll do great research together," said Keri Randolph, chief strategy officer for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

So what will the research look at? It's still to be determined - that's because Vanderbilt's Peabody College of Education and Human Development will work with the school district to develop questions together.

But a major focus of the project will be addressing educational inequity from pre-K all the way through high school. The results will be used to improve future outcomes for all students.

"So in order to create an education rooted in equity we have to go after some really hard questions and look at what we can do to move outcomes for every student and that's academic, it can be social/emotional, it can be college and career outcomes, across all of those dimensions," said Randolph.

Identifying and eliminating inequities is one of the four core tenets established by Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle. Randolph said with "no shortage of questions" it is sure to be the start of a long partnership to come.