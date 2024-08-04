Peaceful protest planned in downtown Nashville to support Venezuelans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Venezuelans in Nashville want to bring attention to the turmoil in their country following the elections there last week.

They are planning to hold what they are calling a peaceful protest and march Sunday downtown on the Pedestrian Bridge at noon.

Conflict started after the majority of Venezuelans voted for a new presidential candidate, but the current president claimed victory. President Nicolas Maduro has been president since 2013 when Hugo Chavez died. Over the years Venezuelans said his rule has become increasingly authoritarian.

This year, Maduro's opponent was Edmundo Gonzalez in the presidential election. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said Gonzalez's victory was overwhelming against Maduro based on the voting tallies they received from 40 percent of the ballot boxes across the country. However, the Venezuelan government did not release the tallies from all of the polling booths nationwide before claiming President Maduro won the election.

Other countries have voiced their doubts that Maduro really won the votes, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Sunday's peaceful protest in Nashville is to show support for the presidential candidate they believe deserved to win and to make sure Venezuelan's votes matter.

