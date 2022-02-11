Peacock Jewelers targeted by thieves for the third time since 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A Nashville jeweler robbed three times in the last year and a half and the most recent was just yesterday afternoon.

The people responsible for each one are also still out there tonight.

The owners of Peacock Jewelers in Hillsboro Village say it was all caught on camera and they hope the public can help Metro Nashville Police identify the suspects involved.

Co-owner Paul Wilson says a total of 36 new pieces were stolen at a retail about $18,000.

He says on Wednesday afternoon a sales associate was placing jewelry in a display case when she stopped to help a customer.

"A gentleman came into the store waiting now think that he may have been coming into the store as a distraction but he came into the store. She did what she naturally would do and went to wait on him," Wilson said the clerk left the jewels on the counter and security cameras show what happens next.

"They came in they walked through the store and as they walked over to where she had been putting the pieces on the display. All of a sudden, they pick up the entire display put it into a bag that they had carried in and took off," said Wilson.

This isn't the first time the business has been targeted by thieves.

"It's the third time since May of 2020, that we've had something happen."

Staff here are still waiting on insurance to help cover the cost of the more than 200 rings that were stolen back in July of 2020.

Wilson says he prays the crimes will stop.

"If they can be caught. If they can be prosecuted, then they know they're not going to get away with trying to take things from businesses."

Wilson understands the suspects here are wearing masks but hopes someone can recognize their clothes or movements so this doesn't happen a fourth time.

The stolen items include a new set of birthstone pendants, earrings and rings.