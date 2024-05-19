Pedestrian dead after being run over near Loretta Lynn's Ranch

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a golf cart, continued driving, and then hit a pedestrian walking near Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills Tennessee.

A motorcyclist driving a 2020 Harley Davidson FXS and a golf cart were traveling through Loretta Lynn's Ranch on the same road when suddenly, the golf cart moved towards the left to avoid a pothole, and as it swerved, the motorcycle hit its left side.

The motorcycle continued driving but did not make it far, hitting a pedestrian shortly after the incident with the golf cart.

The pedestrian was 55-year-old Kellie Goodman from South Carolina. She died on the scene after being hit by the motorcycle.

The motorcycle that struck the left side of the golf cart was being driven by Daniel R. Heman, 34, who was not wearing a seat belt. He is facing charges of vehicular homicide and a DUI.

The golf cart driver, 45, had no injuries and isn't facing charges.