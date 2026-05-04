Pedestrian hit, killed on East Trinity Lane at Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A male pedestrian died after he was struck by a semi-truck at the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Gallatin Pike on Monday afternoon.

According to Metro police, a 58-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk before stumbling and falling into the roadway. The semi-truck was in the process of making a right turn onto Gallatin Pike when the pedestrian fell into the road, and the driver hit the pedestrian.

Metro police say the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified, and Metro police say that efforts are being made to contact his family.

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