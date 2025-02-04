Pedestrian killed after being struck on I-65 North in Robertson County

ROBERTSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck multiple times on I-65 North in Robertson County.

The incident happened near the New Hall Road overpass just after 7 p.m. Monday. The area was closed for some time, but has since reopened.

We will update as details come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.