Watch Now
News

Actions

Pedestrian killed after being struck on I-65 North in Robertson County

police lights
File
police lights
Posted

ROBERTSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck multiple times on I-65 North in Robertson County.

The incident happened near the New Hall Road overpass just after 7 p.m. Monday. The area was closed for some time, but has since reopened.

We will update as details come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

GoodMaps app helps blind navigate sites, gets first Tennessee location

With new technology comes new ways to help people. This story shows a great use of AI that is starting to be rolled out in Tennessee. This one can help those who may be blind, deaf or neurodiverse navigate the Tennessee State Library and Archives from an app on their smart phone.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community