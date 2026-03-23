Pedestrian killed after being struck while crossing W. Trinity Lane identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have identified the pedestrian that was killed in a crash on March 2.

According to police, 77-year-old Tom Nunnery was struck by a Nissan Altima as he was crossing W. Trinity Lane just after 6 a.m.

The 23-year-old driver remained at the scene and helped Nunnery to the sidewalk. There were no signs of impairment.

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