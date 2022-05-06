Pedestrian struck, killed on interstate while retrieving toy for his child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has died after being struck by an SUV on I-65 North, south of downtown Nashville, while he was on foot looking for his child's toy Thursday night.

Metro police said 32-year-old Joshua Taylor was traveling on I-65 South with his family earlier in the evening, when his child threw a favorite toy out of the car window.

Taylor returned to the area around 9 p.m. to look for the toy. He parked his car at the Harding Place ramp and began walking along the interstate.

Tennessee Department of Transportation help truck drivers found Taylor and tried to communicate with him. At that point, Taylor ran across the interstate and jumped the barrier to the northbound side.

While the TDOT drivers were working to get to Taylor on the other side of the interstate, they heard the crash. Taylor had been hit by a GMC Yukon, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Yukon driver remained at the scene, and showed no signs of impairment. MNPD doesn't believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.