Pediatric patients get Christmas trees at TriStar Centennial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time TriStar Centennial Children's Hospital was part of a donation initiative called Helping Hands. It is done by J + J Flooring and has happened in Nashville the past few years.

The initiative provides decorated trees to patients. The trees are decorated by different designers and range in theme. This happens in 11 different cities.

According to an official with TriStar Centennial, there were 40 trees and any pediatric patient there the day they were delivered got one.

Any leftover trees would go to new patients admitted.

We followed George West as he picked out his tree. He was in the hospital for emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix.

You can see what tree he picked in the video above.