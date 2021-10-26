Pediatricians suggest parents talk with child about COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The FDA's advisory committee will meet Tuesday to vote whether to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young kids, ages 5 years old to 11 years old.

Soon, parents will have to make a major decision whether to let their kid receive the vaccine.

Some doctors say parents should talk to their children about getting the shot, and how it can potentially protect others around them.

If the FDA advisory committee approves Pfizer’s request to authorize its vaccine for children, it would be followed by an FDA decision, which then goes up for consideration by the CDC.

A Pfizer study found the two-dose vaccine regimen is 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in kids 5-years-old to 11-years-old.

Pfizer has made a new product, which is one-third the dose. It’s enough to be effective but also chosen to minimize side effects.

Pediatrician Dr. Lisa Cronin has seen several kids who’ve been apprehensive about vaccines develop a better understanding of what they are and how they work, which lead to some kids being less apprehensive about getting the shot.

Therefore, she suggests teaching kids about the science and what it means to roll up your sleeve for the shot.

“Really explaining to them that this is something they’re doing to protect the people they love, they can grasp that concept and honestly a lot of them are very excited about it,” Pediatrician Dr. Lisa Cronin said.

If every panel approves the vaccine for kids, they may be able to get the shot as early as next Thursday.

Pfizer plans to have the kid’s vaccine come in orange vials, so they won’t be confused with the adult version.