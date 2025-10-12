Penn State fires head coach James Franklin after 12 seasons

Penn State has fired head football coach James Franklin after 12 seasons, the university announced Sunday. Associate head coach Terry Smith will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN.

Franklin’s dismissal follows a string of losses, including an embarrassing defeat to previously winless UCLA and a shocking 22–21 home loss to Northwestern. The Nittany Lions, heavy favorites in both games, fell to 3–3 on the season as “Fire Franklin!” chants broke out at Beaver Stadium.

Before joining Penn State in 2014, Franklin spent three seasons as head coach at Vanderbilt, where he led the Commodores to consecutive nine-win seasons.

Franklin leaves with a 104–45 record but just a 4–21 mark against AP top-10 teams, according to ESPN Research. His .160 winning percentage in those games ranks among the worst in modern college football history.

In a statement, athletic director Patrick Kraft thanked Franklin for his service but said the program “holds our teams to the highest standards” and that it was “the right moment for new leadership.” Franklin is reportedly owed more than $49 million under his contract.

