People planning to go RVing in 2022 check out Nashville RV Super Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's going to be another big year for road trips.

This year, at least 600,000 RVs, an all-time high, are expected to be available for purchase, according to the RV Industry Association. Camping spots at National Parks are also expected to fill up months in advance.

The RV Super Show returned to Music City Center in Nashville January 21-23. This is the 17th time the show has come to the convention center, and this year it spanned 100,000 square feet.

"There's stuff that if you just wanted to go to your closest campground and spend a weekend, or you wanted to go across the country to a National Forest you've never been to, and want to do something with your family... there's things for everything," said Jordon Nelson of BK Productions.

A dealership at the show, Bankston Motor Homes, said when the pandemic startedm interest in recreational vehicles skyrocketed.

"Bottom line that's why the RV industry is booming right now," said Eddie Sisk. "Even in the small trailer up to the big rig, everyone is wanting their own place to stay."

Bankston Motor Homes brought a 2022 Tiffin Motorhomes Allegro Bus 45 OPP to the show. Inside, people could see that new RVs are designed to look like residential homes.

"What's going on today is they've improved RVs to where it's actually a home away from home. When you get in this it's just like being at home," Sisk said.

An RV Industry Association survey found that 72 million Americans plan on taking an RV trip this year.