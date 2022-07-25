NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville editor was at a Dallas airport when gunfire erupted on Monday.

Alarms blared at Dallas Love Field Airport, according to a video sent to NewsChannel 5 by Nashville Banner editor Steve Cavendish.

"And people started yelling 'shooter,'" Cavendish said.

He said some passengers ditched their luggage to get away.

"We ran back and hid in the kitchen, so there was like 20 of us in the kitchen of an airport restaurant," Cavendish said.

A woman reportedly fired into the air at baggage claim and was shot by a Dallas officer.

The terminal was searched by police, and they gave the all clear.

"I haven’t had that much adrenaline in a long time," Cavendish said.

His flight was delayed for hours.

"I just started doing some reporting and talked to a bunch of people here in the terminal, and started to help the New York Times make some sense of the situation from up here," Cavendish said.

He tweeted there were long lines at security because everyone had to go back through again.

TSA completely slammed as security tries to sort out airport, get travelers back on planes at Love Field. pic.twitter.com/5vVuISNZTo — Steve Cavendish (@scavendish) July 25, 2022

Some people left the airport, while others stayed to help passengers.

"The woman behind the bar at Maggiano’s brought me the salad I had ordered like an hour and a half earlier," Cavendish said.

It also created several cancellations and delays at BNA. Kaila Dow's flight to Dallas from Nashville was canceled.

"It’s definitely scary because it can happen at any moment, and you don’t really know what’s going on," Dow said.

She was on vacation in the city with her family, and her flight was rescheduled for Tuesday morning.

"We have to go find a hotel," Dow said.

The Nashville International Airport issued a statement on Facebook, which said their hearts are heavy, and they admire the officer in Dallas who took quick action.