People's March brings hundreds to Nashville's Public Square

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The People's March began with Leanna Willmon.

"For me, it started by being sad after finding out election results," said Willmon. "a lot of people are facing inequality right now so whether that is racial injustice, LGBTQ Trans Rights."

The march hoped to protect progress, resist harmful policies, and fight for justice and equality for women and all those who call this country home.

Speakers discussed all kinds of different topics from racial injustice to reproductive rights.

The crowd chanted, cheered, and lifted each other's voices on topics like abortion rights in Tennessee.

Allie Philips spoke about her own story.

"An abortion saved my life I am a mother by choice for choice," said Philips. "You cannot be pro-life if you vote against prenatal care for mothers, you cannot be pro-life when you vote against programs like Headstart."

In February 2023, she said doctors deemed her pregnancy incompatible with life in or out of the womb. She said to the crowd she could not get an abortion in Tennessee.

Philips drove to New York and during her travel, the fetus did not survive. She underwent an emergency abortion alone at risk of sepsis.

"You cannot say you are pro-life when black women are dying at a higher rate during childbirth and you do nothing to stop it," said Philips. "Tennessee has some of the highest infant mortality rates, OBGYNs are leaving our state turning our state into a maternal care desert."

Finally saying, "Only when it's dark, can you see the stars."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).